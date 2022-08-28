Angela Hogle publishes a memoir sharing how she grew in her faith amid Turner Syndrome

In the midst of a health challenge or while enduring a health condition, people may grow cold in their faith and eventually lose it. Not Angela Hogle, a mother with Turner Syndrome and author of the inspirational self-help book Cracking Through My Eggshell: A Memoir (ReadersMagnet; 2022). Thanks to (the love and faith of) her parents, Angela was raised to believe that God makes everyone special and blesses each one with a purpose.





Such is the premise of her memoir Cracking Through My Eggshell, which tells about the authors life challenges with a genetic disorder that affects only girls and women, her difficult journey to parenthood, and, above all, the faith that continues to sustain her. Angela was diagnosed with Turner Syndrome when she was in second grade.





Sometimes referred to as congenital ovarian hypoplasia syndrome, Turner Syndrome is a congenital condition, meaning its something a person is born with. According to the Cleveland Clinic, Each of us is born with two chromosomes. If youre female, you were born with two X chromosomes. If youre a male, you are born with one X and one Y chromosome. Turner Syndrome occurs when one of the X chromosomes is missing, either partially or completely.





The most common feature of Turner Syndrome is short stature, typically noticeable by age 5. (Angela grew only to be 4-foot, 9-inches.) It usually doesnt affect intelligence but can lead to developmental delays, especially with calculations and memory. Worse, it causes infertility. (The author underwent a failed IVF cycle before she was able to bear a child through embryo adoption.)





Due to her condition, Angela suffered low self-esteem. She was certain that no man would find her attractive. She also didnt make many friends because she thought people would look differently at her. But her parents words of assurance emboldened her faith, thus turning her struggles with Turner syndrome into a faith journey, her adversity into a miracle to share.





The memoir Cracking Through My Eggshell is replete with references to stories and verses in the Bible, intended to remind readers of Gods unfailing love through the lives of believers through the ages. Moreover, Angelas story sheds light on the benefits of witnessing (or sharing ones faith to others) and the power of accepting Christ as ones Lord and Savior. The author said, If you accept Him, He will be there to carry you through those hard times and give you the strength you need.





Angela Hogles Cracking Through My Eggshell: A Memoir encourages readers to allow God to take them through the struggle of cracking through the shell so He could mold them and make them into His likeness.





