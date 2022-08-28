Jean DeFreese Moore seeks to enrich lives with “A Father’s Love,” a novel series on family and faith



Publisher | Covenant Books





A Fathers Love: Joyous Hope



Published date | February 22, 2022



Publisher | Covenant Books





A Fathers Love: Sacrifice and Service



Published date | Jul 20, 2022



Publisher | Covenant Books





Author Bio





Jean DeFreese Moore received her Bachelors of Fine Arts degree from Louisiana Tech University. She spent most of her career in the media relations office of the athletic department at her alma mater where she was able to use her talent in desktop publishing and graphic design.





Jeans writing began in high school where she was awarded membership into Quill and Scroll, a National Honor Society for high school journalists. She continued her writing as a contributor to her hometown newspaper.





She was one of many contributing artists to paint the entry hall mural at the Lincoln Parish Historical Museum housed in the Kidd-Davis House built in 1886. She also served several years as set designer for a dance academy and has taught art at a private Christian school.





Jean is an accomplished artist. Her most recent exhibit, The Life of Jesus in Acrylic Pour, was shown in four separate venues in her hometown of Ruston, Louisiana. This exhibit was scheduled to be a part of the exhibit Risen: An Easter Celebration, which opened the same week the COVID-19 lockdown hit her city. The exhibit was quickly changed to an online exhibit and was viewed over 31k on social media and 1.2k in video form. The Jesus paintings were also a part of the exhibit Artfinds.





Along with her painting and writing, Jean enjoys her full-time job as grandmother to seven. She is also involved in her churchs childrens ministry, active in her local Painting with Prayer group and the Community Mens Shed.