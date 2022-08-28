Kendrick S. Sterling’s Book Displayed at 2022 ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition



Book Retail Price| $20.00





Author



Kendrick S. Sterling is a 22-year veteran of both HISD and Fort Bend ISD, where he currently teaches 5th grade Self-Contained/All Subjects at Holley E.S. Born and raised in the heart of Third Ward – Houston, TX, and attending McGregor E.S.; he learned early the importance of education and the opportunities that might await.





The family moved to SW Houston in the 1980s, and he attended Sharpstown M.S., Sharpstown H.S., and eventually Houston Baptist University. Sterling completed a double major in Interdisciplinary Studies/Early Childhood Education and has been certified to teach in Texas since 2000.





He credits his parents Sharon and Clifton Payne, sister Chrishonda Kassim and countless family and friends for giving him a voice, support, and the confidence to lead.