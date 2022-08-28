Inspirational Book SEED TIME Shines A Path For Success And Wisdom For Young People

NYC writer Mr. Sandy Burrell’s book is invaluable guide for positive youth

NEW YORK – Aug. 26, 2022 – PRLog — New York, New York – New York City author Mr. Sandy Burrell has penned a most inspirational book for young people. SEED TIME is filled with basic and practical wisdom that at times is based on biblical principles and geared toward individual growth along with leadership development.

Commented author Mr. Burrell, “Seed Time was my attempt to write a book on leadership that was approachable to youth. The title came from a workshop I attended years ago at NSBE (National Society of Black Engineers). The discussion during the workshop was geared towards building up someone to take charge of things instead of dumping it on them with no clue what to do. Also included are discussions I have with kids mentored by me in the Acolytes at my church. So, parts of it are based on the relationship I have with kids in my group. As well as with their parents. With that said the book was written for parents to buy for their kids, but they can also read it as well.”

The author, stresses that a boy growing up can – at the very least – be challenging at times. “They (boys) are trying to figure out who they are and where they should be going. It can get very complicated, the various images of development and the influences out there. Circumstances can also play a part. Whatever background or inadequacies a boy may have inherited, my book SEED TIME shows him there is always a better chance and a better path to take ahead. SEED TIME is the path to inner strength to persevere, as well as how to be successful at what you do”.

Mr. Burrell’s very favorite passage in SEED TIME: “You may not set out to become a leader. But whether you are associated with a group or on your own you make decisions. So, to some extent you are a leader. With that said embrace the fact and move on. How effective and successful you are in a situation depends on you.” (Page 12).

About author Mr. Sandy Burrell

Sandy Burrell serves as Acolyte Verger (Part Time Volunteer) to his home parish of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Bronx, N.Y. He leads and trains the Acolytes and Altar Servers. He is also a lifetime member of the Vergers Guild of the Episcopal Church (VGEC). The author grew up serving his church as a member of the Acolyte Ministry. Over time he went on to succeed his mentor as head of the group and then was commissioned by his priest to serve as Verger. His title Acolyte Verger is a fused title since he is both head of the Acolyte and Verger ministries at the church. The book SEED TIME occasionally borrows from his work in the church. He mentors and trains the Acolytes as well as in his expanded role as Verger and assists the Priest in planning details for services.

SEED TIME:

Publisher: The Ewings Publishing LLC

Date published: May 10, 2022

Formats: hard cover, 9798886400717; soft cover, 9798886400700

Number of pages: 172

SEED TIME available at www.barnesandnoble.com

Face Book page: https://www.facebook.com/ photo/?fbid= 2225530994286977&set=a.127965917376839 (https://www.facebook.com/ photo/?fbid= 2225530994286977& amp…)