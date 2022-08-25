Black Male Leadership Conference Honors Detroit’s Local Leaders

Keith Williams, Michigan Democratic Black Caucus Chair is scheduled to keynote Detroit’s 3rd Annual “Black Male Leadership Conference” featuring The Black Business Expo. The Conference will be held September 10, 2022 at The Bert’s Warehouse Theater and is organized by Man Power Mentoring, Inc.

This conference is designed to bring leaders together to discuss, plan and implement strategies that can impact the lives of African American Males, their families and their community. Focus discussions are related to Reparations, Wealth Building and Fatherhood, Conference highlights include A Leadership Awards Ceremony, Vendor Expo, Network Luncheon and Resource Information. Register at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTU1OTg2

Man Power Mentoring, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that has been providing employment services, home ownership opportunities and mentorship programming for over 15 years.