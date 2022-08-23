Meet New ODBC Drivers for Cloud Data Warehouses and Services



Also, the drivers fully support standard ODBC API functions and data types and enable fast access to live data from anywhere.





Here is the detailed list of the sources:



1. Cloud Data Warehouses: Azure Synapse Analytics, QuestDB, Snowflake;



2. Cloud CRM: PipeDrive;



3. Communication: Slack;



4. E-commerce: WooCommerce;



5. Help Desk: Zendesk;



6. Marketing: Active Campaign, EmailOctopus, Klaviyo, Marketo;



7. Payment Processing: Square;



8. Project Management: Asana;



9. Other Applications: WordPress.





To learn more about the recent release, visit:



https://blog.devart.com/14-new-odbc-drivers-for-cloud-data-warehouses-and-services-released.html





ODBC Drivers are high-performance connectivity solutions with enterprise-level features for accessing the most popular database management systems and cloud services from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux.





About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.





For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.

###