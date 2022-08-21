Hong Kong – FEHD orders Shau Kei Wan fresh provision shop to suspend business for 14 days

FEHD orders Shau Kei Wan fresh provision shop to suspend business for 14 days *****************************************************************************



The Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene has ordered a fresh provision shop in Shau Kei Wan to suspend business for 14 days as the operator repeatedly breached the Food Business Regulation (FBR) by extending the business area illegally and for failing to maintain cleanliness of the food premises.







The shop, located at Shop C on the ground floor of 17 Mong Lung Street, Shau Kei Wan, was ordered to suspend business from today (August 21) to September 3.







“In May, two convictions for the above-mentioned breach were recorded against the shop. A total fine of $6,100 was levied by the court and 15 demerit points were registered against the licensee under the department’s demerit points system. The contraventions resulted in the 14-day licence suspension,” a spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said.







The licensee of the shop had a record of two convictions for extending the business area illegally and selling restricted food without permission last February and November. A total fine of $6,000 was levied and 15 demerit points were also registered. The breaches led to a licence suspension for seven days during the period of February to March this year.







The spokesman reminded the licensees of food premises to comply with the FBR and other relevant regulations, or their licences could be suspended or cancelled.







Licensed food premises are required to exhibit a sign, at a conspicuous place near the main entrance, indicating that the premises have been licensed. A list of licensed food premises is available on the FEHD’s website (www.fehd.gov.hk/english/licensing/index.html).

