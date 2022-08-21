Hong Kong – Temporary closure of Tin Shui Wai Sports Centre

Temporary closure of Tin Shui Wai Sports Centre ***********************************************



​The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) announced today (August 21) that Tin Shui Wai Sports Centre will be temporarily closed for anti-epidemic purposes from tomorrow (August 22) until further notice.





For refund arrangements in relation to venue closure, hirers may submit a completed refund application form together with the original booking permit to Yuen Long District Leisure Services Office of the LCSD in person or by post. The refund application form can be downloaded from www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/aboutlcsd/forms/refund.html.