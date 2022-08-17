New Season of the Hit Podcast Cheat! Returns Today With “Sister Swindler”, Kicking Off New Run of Episodes

New York and London – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, August 16, 2022







Cheat!, the hit podcast series from Somethin Else and Sony Music Entertainment, kicks off today with a run of new episodes, highlighted by todays premiere of Sister Swindler. Hosted by journalist and storyteller Alzo Slade (Vice News), Cheat! dives into the epic stories behind some of the biggest global cheats and scandals, looking for answers about who they are, why they deceive others and asking the question, is it every okay to break the rules?





Todays episode dives into the story of Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper, who for 30 years served as the principal of St. James Elementarya Catholic school in Torrance, California. She implemented a curriculum that emphasized piety and Christian valuesand was loved by parents, but financially, the small school struggled. There never seemed to be enough money for updated textbooks, field trips, or even lunch tables. Sister Mary Margaret decided to change all thatand spent years raising funds to help the school. But, despite the raffles, festivals, and calls to donate, nothing seemed to be getting better, that is, until the truth came out about where the money was really going  into her pockets. Sister Swindler touches on some foundational questions that guide the show: What makes someone cheat? And if you were given the same circumstances, would you do the same thing?





Cheat!, which was nominated for Best Society or Culture Podcast in the 2022 Ambie Awards, brings stories of huge heists, online scams, questionable nuns and more, asking the listener to thoughtfully consider and reflect on the stories presented in the series.





