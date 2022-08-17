One of Cirque du Soleil’s Most Captivating Production, Corteo, is Returning to Montreal for the Holidays.

Montréal – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, August 16, 2022







At the Bell Centrer





From December 21st, 2022 to January 1st, 2023.





Tickets are available for Club Cirque members as of 10am today.



General on-sale starts on August 22nd, 2022.





As we are celebrating this summers new attendance record of KOOZA in Montréal, Cirque du Soleil is pleased to announce that Corteo is returning to Montreal as part of its upcoming North American tour. Corteo, presented by Sun Life Global Investments, will be performing at the Bell Centre from December 21st to January 1st, 2023. Since its creation, over 10 million spectators in 20 countries on 4 continents have been amazed by this poetic show and its impressive acrobatic performances. Directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, this unique production first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005, as well as at the Bell Centre in 2018. Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to let the audience dive into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.





The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.





The stage is central in the arena and divides the venue in two with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective to the audience and the performers. A never seen before atmosphere at a Cirque du Soleil arena show. The set curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the central curtains, which were hand painted, give a grandiose feel to the stage. This sets the tone for the poetry of Corteo.





TICKET INFORMATION



Tickets for Corteo in Montréal are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members starting today at 10am. For free subscription, visit clubcirque.com. General on-sale starts on August 22nd, 2022 at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo





Performance Schedule





Montreal  The Bell Centre





Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at 7:30pm





Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 at 3:30pm & 7:30pm





Friday, December 23rd, 2022 at 3:30pm & 7:30pm





Saturday, December 24th, 2022 at 1:00pm





Monday, December 26th, 2022 at 3:30pm & 7:30pm





Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 at 7:30pm





Thursday, December 29th, 2022 at 7:30pm





Friday, December 30th, 2022 at 3:30pm & 7:30pm





Saturday, December 31st, 2022 at 11:30am & 3:30pm & 7:30pm





Sunday, January 1st, 2023 at 1:00pm & 5:00pm









About Cirque du Soleil



Cirque du Soleil has redefined how the world views the circus; from small town talent to a household name. Based in Montreal (Qc), the Canadian organization went on to become a global leader in live entertainment with the creation of world-class immersive and iconic experiences, across 6 continents. Cirque du Soleil connects with audiences by being genuine, human and inclusive. Privileged to work with artists from 90 countries to bring their creativity to life on stages around the world, the company aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Over the years, more than 215 million people have been inspired, in over 70 different countries. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com.