Hong Kong – Results of Pharmacist Registration Examinations held in June 2022 announced

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board of Hong Kong announced today (August 17) the results of the Pharmacist Registration Examinations held in June 2022.







There were 47, 69 and 36 candidates sitting for examinations in pharmacy legislation in Hong Kong, pharmacy practice and pharmacology respectively, with corresponding passing rates of 70.21 per cent, 55.07 per cent and 58.33 per cent.







Apart from meeting other requirements prescribed by the Board, any pharmacy graduate outside Hong Kong intending to be registered as a pharmacist in Hong Kong is required to pass the above three subjects.







The Board conducts its Registration Examinations twice a year, normally in June and December.

