Vogue Announces Vogue World: New York

Vogue announced VOGUE World: New York, a live editorial fashion show and street fair for Vogues audience around the world. Inspired by Fashions New World, the theme of Vogues global September issue, and in celebration of the titles 130th anniversary, VOGUE World: New York will celebrate the new attitudes, personalities, and influences that are shaping fashion today.





Taking place during New York Fashion Week on September 12, VOGUE World: New York will feature a styled runway show showcasing looks from Fall/Winter 2022 collections including Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Brother Vellies, Bode, Conner Ives, Christopher John Rogers, Collina Strada, Matty Bovan, Ralph Lauren, and Tory Burch among others. Collaborators include Vogue models and personalities, Vogue contributing fashion editor Alex Harrington, director Bardia Zeinali, music director Benji B, and Bureau Betak, among many others, with livestream production by Den of Thieves.





Fashion is changing and Vogue is doing something special to celebrate ita fashion show-meets-street fair that captures the creative spirit of our community now. New York is the perfect place for thisa city that is as restless, as dynamic and as revitalized as fashion is today, said Anna Wintour, chief content officer, Condé Nast and global editorial director, Vogue. In many ways New York is Fashion. Its a magnet drawing those who deeply love fashion and we wanted to honor that. Its also a party that audiences can be a part of everywhereon the streets of New York and via Livestream all around the world. We cant wait to show you Vogue World.





In-person attendees will have access to a street fair experience made up of Vogue-curated newsstands and limited edition items in partnership with some of fashions top brands, as well as a shoppable selection of looks via partners including Moda Operandi, Mytheresa, NET-A-PORTER, Nordstrom and Ssense.





Viewers will be able to tune into VOGUE World: New York via a cinematic livestream on Vogue.com and Vogues owned-and-operated websites globally, the Vogue Runway app, and Twitter. Additional content will run across all of Vogues social platforms, and will include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, shoppable opportunities, and original videos featuring VOGUE World talent both on and off the runway.





VOGUE World: New York will feature an augmented reality activation in partnership with Snap Inc. featuring custom AR Lenses that will transform the runway for Vogue World attendees and extend the experience to Snapchatters everywhere.





For more information and to reserve access to the event, visit Vogue.world.





Starting today, Vogue Club members have exclusive early access to the VOGUE World: New York experience. For more information about joining Vogue Club visit: https://www.vogue.com/membership





VOGUE World: New York is Presented by smartwater.





Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is the preferred hotel partner for VOGUE World: New York.





A donation will be made on behalf of VOGUE World to support the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund which helps nurture, support, and empower the next generation of American fashion designers.