Japan – Fujitsu Commits to the UK’s Science and Technology Superpower Potential

Aug 12, 2022 | Business

Forty years since Fujitsu began its presence in the UK, the company has committed to a major program of investment to establish the UK in a key position in its global innovation network. Fujitsu is determined to bring further innovation to the UK and will see the creation of over 200 high skilled jobs over the next year…