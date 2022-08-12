East Howe Steps provides luxury apartments in Seattle, Washington, with a nice view of the cityscape

Seattle- the Emerald City- is a place of natural beauty. From the crisp, clean air to the stunning mountain views, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy the great outdoors here. What better way to experience all that Seattle has to offer than if you choose a place that is near everything?

East Howe Steps is the best place in Washington if you are looking for Luxury homes in Eastlake, WA. The East Howe Steps building is situated near some of the city’s most popular attractions, so you’ll never find yourself bored or with so many things to do out there. Plus, with all of the amenities that are offered- including a fitness center and an on-site coffee shop- you’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips.

Some of the benefits you will have if you decide to live in those apartments are that the apartments are pet friendly. So, if you have a cat or a dog, you don’t have to worry about finding a new home for them. The maximum number of pets per apartment is two, and there is also a monthly pet rent of $40.00 per cat or dog.

Another great thing is that those luxurious Seattle apartments have different floor plans that offer a variety of options to choose from, so you can find the perfect space for your needs. There are one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments available.

Another thing is that the apartments are in a great location. They are walking distance to dining and shopping, so you can easily get what you need without having to drive. Plus, with quick access to I-5, you can be anywhere in the city in no time.

If you’re looking for a place to call home that’s close to everything Seattle has to offer, East Howe Steps is the perfect place for you. They offer a variety of floorplans to choose from, and they have something to fit everyone’s needs.

Whether you’re looking for a cozy studio or a roomy 2 bedroom, East Howe Steps has you covered. The rooms have plenty of storage space and an in-unit washer and dryer, and you’ll have everything you need to feel right at home. Plus, amenities like a fitness center, rooftop deck, and dog park have everything you need to live your best life.

Visit their website (https://www.easthowesteps.com) today to learn more about the best apartments in Seattle and to find the perfect floor plan for your needs. On their website, you will find photos, floor plans, amenities, contact information, and more.

About East Howe Steps

East Howe Steps is a luxury apartment complex where you can enjoy an industrial legacy, an exceptional home, and an innovative community. Within the studio and two-bedroom, pet-friendly flats on the Eastlake shore of Seattle’s iconic Lake Union, you’ll discover a fantastic mix of spacious suburban comfort and hip urban vibe.