Huawei Announces 2022 H1 Business Results

Shenzhen, China, – WEBWIRE – Friday, August 12, 2022







Huawei announced its business results for the first half of 2022 today. Overall performance was in line with forecast.





In the first half of 2022, Huawei generated CNY301.6 billion in revenue, with a net profit margin of 5.0% [1]. The Carrier BG contributed CNY142.7 billion, the Enterprise BG CNY54.7 billion, and the Device BG CNY101.3 billion.





While our device business was heavily impacted, our ICT infrastructure business maintained steady growth, said Ken Hu, Huaweis Rotating Chairman. Moving forward, we will harness trends in digitalization and decarbonization to keep creating value for our customers and partners, and secure quality development.









[1]The financial data disclosed here are unaudited figures compiled in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards;



exchange rate at the end of June 2022: US$1 = CNY6.6967 (source: external agencies)