Jordan Brand Welcomes Howard University to the Family

The 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University is built on a legacy of excellence and a vision for Black futures.

The partnership aims to elevate Howard Universitys athletic department, unlock new opportunities for recruitment and inspire a new generation to dream of excellence.

Together, Jordan Brand and Howard University aim to amplify the influence of HBCUs on collegiate sport and continued impact on cultural globally.

In addition to the partnership with Howard University, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brands $100M commitment to the Black Community helps advance the work of organizations fighting to create systemic change.

Howard University, is one of the most esteemed Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with a tremendous legacy, rooted in a commitment to excellence. Jordan Brand is proud to continue that legacy through a 20 year partnership that will create academic and athletic opportunities that elevate the best of the Black Community.





Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community. As a HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it, says Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President.





The partnership deepens Jordan Brands connection to HBCU culture  which has influenced all aspects of Black culture in North America  and honors the universitys heritage by driving cultural connections across the diaspora.





We have always been proud of our legacy at Howard University, but we are audacious enough to believe our future could be brighter than our past. Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black Excellence. We are thrilled to work on that vision of greatness together, says Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, Howard University President.





Grounding an exciting future for the Howard University athletic program, the first Jumpman uniforms for the Howard University athlete program will be revealed on August 27.





This partnership amplifies the culture of champions we are building at Howard, says Kery Davis, Athletic Director for Howard University. After winning multiple MEAC Championships last year we are poised to continue with Jordan Brand by our side.





Beyond excellence on both court and field, Jordan Brand also aims to unlock new opportunities in recruitment that simultaneously elevate athletic and academic experiences.





HBCUs have been impacting culture since the beginning. Now we see a new era on the horizon, and an opportunity with Jordan Brand to introduce Howard University to the world. Im excited to see our university collaborate with a partner like Jordan Brand that already means so much to the Black Community. Together, we have the power to make a difference and inspire the next generation of students to do the same” says Jordyn Allen, Howard University Student Association President.





