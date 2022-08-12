Refurbished and expanded LEGO® Store in Leicester Square is now world’s biggest

 Store reopened on the LEGO Groups 90th anniversary



 Refurbishment and expanded floor space means Leicester Square is now the worlds biggest LEGO® store



 Stories of Britain 3D LEGO builds celebrate local culture, heroes, history and landmarks

Today, after four months of extensive refurbishment, the LEGO Group reopened the doors to the LEGO® Store in Leicester Square – now officially, the biggest LEGO store in the world – and its like no other!





LEGO fans formed queues hours before the official opening, eager to see the stores new features. To mark the official opening moment, fans were excited to see LEGO icon Lester arriving on a London bus. The store is marking the occasion with a four-day event and fans from across the UK are invited to come along and join the celebrations. This follows an official preview event which took place last night, attended by celebrities including athlete Greg Rutherford, performer Kimberly Walsh and model Ellie Goldstein, amongst others along with their families.





The newly expanded and completely refurbished store features impressive 3D builds inspired by Stories of Britain which celebrate the countrys icons, heroes and history. Visitors can get selfies with William Shakespeare who is waiting at the bus top for a red double decker London bus (made out of 270,884 LEGO bricks); in the drivers seat of James Bonds Aston Martin DB5; in Harry Potters Gringotts, Diagon Alley or with the flying car or villains; and alongside Sherlock Holmes. Also featured is Buckingham Palace and Big Ben as well as our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.





There will also be hands-on LEGO experiences, unique to the Leicester Square store (and not available anywhere else) to inspire play and creativity in fans of all ages.





The Leicester Square store will also feature.



 Personalisation Studio: Visitors can reimagine themselves in LEGO form, either as a portrait from the Mosaic Maker or an iconic Minifigure from the LEGO Minifigure Factory.



 Interactive Storytelling Zone: Guests can celebrate the LEGO Groups 90th Anniversary and explore 90 years of play in an interactive walkthrough experience which features products from the LEGO vault and fun for kids.



 Tree of Discovery: The Tree of Discovery is the centre piece of the store and showcases LEGO storytelling on a huge scale. Its an interactive build designed to be an expression of the LEGO Groups commitment to being inclusive and having a positive impact on society and the planet. Visitors of all ages are invited to explore a magical wonderland hidden inside the tree through windows in its rainbow trunk.





Natali Stojovic, Senior Vice President, LEGO Retail, Tthe LEGO Group, said, Thank you to all the fans who visited the store opening. We were so excited to welcome you and overwhelmed by your amazing support and passion for the brand. We cant wait to see even more people during our opening celebrations over the coming days.





We are investing in upgrading LEGO stores around to the world to give visitors really fun, unique and memorable brand experiences. The refurbishment and expansion of our flagship London store will make it a must-visit destination for fans, young and old, living or travelling to London.





Visitors to the new store can also get their hands on the largest assortment of LEGO products in the world including those only available on site such as the Lester Minifigure and a selection of Lester and London themed products. Fans will also have the chance to purchase products celebrated in the giant builds throughout the store such as the NEW LEGO James Bond Aston Martin DB5 set, the LEGO London Postcards and even the best-selling LEGO London Bus.





Between 10th- 14th August, anyone who spends £120 or more will receive an exclusive LEGO Store Set. Whilst between 15th  18th August theres a free LEGO Delivery Truck with VIP purchases over £75 or more.

The LEGO Store Leicester Square will be the worlds largest store (again!). The extension adds a further 300sqm to the previous store, taking the total store size to 805sqm





