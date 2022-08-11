Fresno’s First Selfie Studio Opens in Riverpark

Get Ready to Strike a Pose

“Selfie Land Fresno has landed and taking Fresno by storm,” said Selfie Land Fresno Creative Director Mona Monreaux, “One selfie at a time”

“If you haven’t heard about the new selfie studio in Riverpark its here and it’s pretty amazing,” said Selfie Land Fresno CEO Paris Jackson. The first and youngest African American business owner in the upscale shopping center. Her team custom designed the 2900 square foot space in Riverpark with over 20 themed backdrops and rooms. Selfie Land Fresno is the first and only selfie studio in the Central Valley.

Paris Jackson is a native of Fresno and graduate of the prestigious Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising of San Francisco. Jackson moved back to Fresno leaving her real estate business in Houston to open the Selfie Studio. Jackson wanted to bring some excitement and next level opportunities, back to her valley roots.

Her true passion and gift is to inspire and motivate young women, from all walks of life thru mentoring. “I followed and achieved my dreams even thru adversity,” said Jackson, “You can too,” she said. Jackson credits her mother, who was a teen mom, that taught her to never give up and later became a successful entrepreneur.

“I know what it’s like to be a single mother, homeless and feeling depleted emotionally and financially,” said Jackson. “I am committed to making a difference in the lives of many, right here in Fresno.”

About Selfie Land Fresno

Selfie Land Fresno is a100% interactive selfie studio located in Fresno. Surrounded by over 20 creative themes and backdrops, open to all ages. Designed to give customers, content creators and professional photographers, full control of there photo experience. Selfie Land Fresno can be utilized for hosting private events, corporate functions and team building. Selfie Land Fresno was founded in 2022. For more information, please see www.selfielandfresno.com

If you would like more information about this topic please contact, Selfie Land Fresno CEO Paris Jackson at 559 287-2950 or email info@myselfielandfresno.com