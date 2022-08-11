Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in LookSmart Group, Inc.

Alternative Liquidity Capital has announced an offer to purchase up to 21,000 shares in LookSmart Group, Inc. (the “Company”). The shares subject to the offer constitute approximately 37% of outstanding Shares in the Company.

The Company’s shares are traded on the OTC Markets Pink Limited Information Tier. However, trading volume is extremely low. Consequently, it may be difficult for investors to sell their shares. The Purchase Price is a 65% premium to the most recent trading price as of the date of the Offer.

The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with the Issuer. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Company.

Shareholders should read the Offer and related material carefully because they contain important information. Shareholders are urged to consult with financial and other professional advisors before making any decisions regarding the Offer. This announcement is intended as a notification that the Offer has been made and does not constitute an invitation to sell. Any action that any Shareholder may take in relation to the Offer is only able to be taken once they receive a copy of the Offer that contains the applicable terms and conditions.

Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the Offer and Assignment Form without charge by visiting Alternative Liquidity Capital’s website at https://www.alternativeliquidity.net or by calling (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact the Purchaser at info@alternativeliquidty.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.