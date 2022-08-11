Local businesses are invited to list and promote their exclusive offers to a local audience during their launch for free.

Their focus is giving the end user a truly local experience with the restricted discovery radius of 10km, to be able to find and review the best offers nearby.

You can see at nulocal.com that not only do they dislike bloated and crowded marketplaces, they actually believe that restricting discovery radius offers a cleaner, easier to navigate user experience and hyper local content to boost local economies.

For brands who connect with this vision and would like sponsor it, contact them directly sponsors@nulocalinc.com

Media influencers, bloggers, reporters and podcasters interested in spreading the word you can get in touch via : media@nulocalinc.com

www.nulocal.com