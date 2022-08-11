Skyline Exhibits Acquires Its Authorized Dealer, Skyline Pacific Northwest

Today, Skyline Exhibits, a tradeshow exhibiting company, announced that it has acquired Skyline Pacific Northwest (SPNW), its top-tier authorized dealer serving the greater Seattle metropolitan area and Alaska.

The owner of SPNW, John Backstrom, and several key employees will continue to serve SPNW clients as part of the Skyline Exhibits corporate team, headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

“It’s an honor to officially join the Skyline Exhibits team,” said John Backstrom, SPNW president. “As an authorized dealer, we have worked with Skyline for more than twenty years. Being a more direct part of the organization will help us better serve our clients with high-impact, modular exhibits, and seamless tradeshow services regardless of their location or venue.”

“We could not be more excited,” said Anthony Floreano, Skyline CEO. “We have worked with the team at SPNW to create high-impact exhibits for many of the region’s top brands, including Zillow Group, Amazon, T-Mobile US, Inc, and VIAVI. We commend John and his team for building an exemplary business and look forward to working with them and their clients.”

The deal marks the first completed acquisition by Skyline Exhibits since receiving investment from Gemspring Capital in 2020. Skyline Exhibits is nearing its pre-pandemic revenue level and is focused on continued growth as events and tradeshows rebound. The company recently added executive leadership in several key areas and reorganized its service centers in major venue cities.

“Indicators show tradeshows are returning to pre-pandemic levels. We are confident in the industry’s return. We’ve invested in talent and inventory as we see our clients gearing up for an active event calendar in the upcoming months,” said Floreano. “We are excited to welcome SPNW employees and clients to the Skyline team.”

About Skyline Exhibits

Working with brands of all sizes, Skyline Exhibits is a tradeshow exhibit builder that creates award-winning tradeshow experiences through modular structures, high-impact graphics, custom fabrication, and comprehensive services. With a strong focus on excellence, Skyline makes great design accessible to everyone. To learn more visit, skyline.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.