BDA Advises Franklin Templeton on Its Divestment of a Minority Stake in In Do Trans Logistics to Mitsubishi Logistics

BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Franklin Templeton, has successfully completed the sale of its stake in In Do Trans Logistics Corporation (“ITL”) to Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation (“MLC”) of Japan.

BDA Partners acted as exclusive advisor to Franklin Templeton on the transaction.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, ITL is the largest private integrated, end-to-end logistics company in Vietnam, with leading market positions across all of its business segments including aviation services, freight management, contract logistics, and port logistics.

MLC operates in warehousing and transportation services globally, including an existing joint venture with ITL in Vietnam.

Mark Webster, Partner, Head of Services, BDA Partners, said: “We’re delighted with this transaction, BDA’s second Asian transport & logistics deal in recent weeks. This shows our strong ability to deliver results for clients in the space, despite macro-economic uncertainty. We look forward to more success in Vietnam and across the region in the future.”

Huong Trinh, Partner, Head of Ho Chi Minh City, BDA Partners, said: “This transaction once again demonstrates investors’ confidence in Vietnam’s recovery and rapid growth post COVID. We’re happy to support Franklin Templeton to achieve its divestment goals, while helping MLC and ITL to take their partnership to the next level.”

BDA Deal team

Mark Webster, Partner, Head of Singapore

Huong Trinh, Partner, Ho Chi Minh City

Rica Wirianata, Managing Director, Singapore

Phuoc Pham, Director, Ho Chi Minh City

Minh Tran, Associate, Ho Chi Minh City

Dung Nguyen, Analyst, Ho Chi Minh City

Doug Nguyen, Analyst, Ho Chi Minh City

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organisation with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialisation on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.45tr in assets under management as of May 31, 2022. www.franklintempleton.com.sg

About In Do Trans Logistics

In Do Trans Logistics provides integrated logistics services to clients in Vietnam and internationally across four business segments: aviation services, freight management, contract logistics, and port logistics. Today, In Do Trans Logistics has many offices across Vietnam and three regional subsidiaries in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. www.itlvn.com

About Mitsubishi Logistics

Founded in 1887, Mitsubishi Logistics engages in the business of warehousing and transportation services, both domestically in Japan and globally. Mitsubishi Logistics is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market). www.mitsubishi-logistics.co.jp/english

About BDA Partners

BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes. BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.

US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com