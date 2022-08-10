HiPark is Devoting Itself to Environment and Sustainability

HiPark recently became a business member of 1% for the Planet to show its commitment to the environment. Their “Better Planet, Better Life” project is aiming to help protect wildlife by protecting their habitats.

According to National Wildlife Federation, the primary threat to the survival of wildlife in the United States is habitat loss due to destruction, fragmentation, and degradation of habitat. HiPark, as a brand started with its consciousness of the environment and wild animals, uses recycled wood as its raw material for its products. All products are designed in-house with details and informative facts about the animal as well as its habitat.

“Sustainability is no longer about doing less harm. It’s about doing more good.” – Jochen Zeitz, President, and CEO of Harley-Davidson.

To do more good and commit more to the environment and wildlife, HiPark is actively contacting National Parks, Zoos, and other non-profit associations and find more potential opportunities to help make this planet a little bit better.

Contact:

Syanne Jiang

Leo Digital(Hong Kong) Company Limited

+852 54417188

contact@hiparkco.com

YouTube Video:

About HiPark

HiPark is a fast-growing wood/home décor and gifting brand based in HongKong. It designs, produces, and distributes wooden animal ornaments to its customers. As a brand under a well-known public digital marketing company, HiPark takes its responsibility in giving back.