Morris DeMayo, a Roadmap Writers Alum, Signs with 3 Arts Entertainment

Morris DeMayo, a U.S. government contractor and Roadmap Writers Top Tier alum, signed with Michel Krell of 3 Arts Entertainment.

A government contractor for the U.S. Departments of Justice, State Department, and Homeland Security. He has been writing articles and award-winning short stories loosely based on cases he’s worked on.

Morris has also written stories inspired by growing up in a family that owns a Bail Bond business in Southern California.

For more information, visit https://www.imdb.com/name/nm9480990/.

Contact:

Morris DeMayo

morrisdemayo@englandbailbonds.com

(818) 497-4998

About Morris DeMayo

Morris is a Los Angeles native who graduated from USC with a degree in Economics. He’s also received a TV Writing certificate from UCLA and completed a screenwriting fellowship from the Corey Mandell Professional Screenwriting and Television Writing Program in Los Angeles.