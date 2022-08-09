Hospice Home Care Expands to Cover All of Los Angeles County

Residents of Los Angeles County now have increased access to high-quality hospice care through HospiceHomeCare.org. The newly staffed hospice department is expected to care for more than 3000 patients each year in Los Angeles County.

“As one of Los Angeles County’s leading providers of hospice, we are privileged to serve and support patients who require levels of end of life care at home,” said William Winthorpe, general manager for Hospice Home Care in Los Angeles County. “The availability of this hospice department helps facilitate end-of-life care for hospice patients and their loved ones while providing the high level of compassionate care that Hospice Home Care is known for,” he went on to say.

The new hospice department includes the capacity to serve all of Los Angeles County with sufficient doctors, nurses, and health care professionals.

Patients receive end-of-life care, as needed for their individualized care plan, including medicine and nutrition, and receive medication management to ease pain.

Hospice Home Care offers comfort based treatment for patients near the end of life when symptoms have to be managed with care. Patients receive 24/7 care from a team provided by Hospice Home Care made up of physicians, registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses, certified home health aids, medical social workers, chaplains, volunteers, and bereavement experts. Together, the team attends to the medical, spiritual, social, and emotional needs of patients and their loved ones.

Hospice Home Care has provided hospice care in Los Angeles County for thousands of patient’s homes, their preferred care settings or inpatient units. Clinicians and care teams are available 24/7 to provide care and answer questions.

Clinicians can download additional Hospice Home Care information at www.HospiceHomeCare.org and receive locations and hospice eligibility guidelines or contact Hospice Home Care 24/7 at 310.809.2366.

Hospice Home Care is hiring! Want to join Los Angeles County’s leading provider of end-of-life care? Discover a fulfilling career and find available openings at HospiceHomeCare.com.