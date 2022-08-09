United Energy Trading Announces Acquisition of Encore Energy’s Colorado Book of Business

North American natural gas provider United Energy Trading LLC (UET) has purchased the Colorado Front Range Retail Customer contracts of Encore Energy Services Inc. (Encore Energy). This purchase adds to UET’s broad clientele base in Colorado, with more than 4 BCF per year of customer supply and approximately 120 customers, servicing over 500 locations. UET has a 20-year presence in Colorado and while establishing a strong base within the state, UET has continually widened its network across North America, providing 6 states with high-quality natural gas services, California, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

A tenet of UET’s business is giving back to the communities it serves, through charitable partnerships with 4Ocean and PlantIt2020, investments in RNG opportunities, and constantly setting new highs for environmental standards in natural gas.

UET achieved carbon neutrality in 2021, successfully offsetting 100% of its carbon output related to physical structures, electricity, and natural gas usage, including work from home employees and work-related travel. Their internal push for planet-saving measures pervades their products and projects. Offering customers options like bio-gas, low-CI and intermediate-CI RNG, land-fill gas, solar and their newest program via United Green Energy (UGE), easy and affordable access to carbon offsets and RECs to help offset their customers carbon footprint.

“We are excited to offer our newest client base the opportunities and resources to expand their personal ESGs and climate goals. Providing knowledge on alternative fuel sources and facilitating access to certified carbon offsets is UET’s passion. We strive to change the industry while continuing to provide our high standards of service and product that we are known for across the United States,” said Tom Smith, UET President.

About United Energy Trading:

United Energy Trading LLC is a fully integrated energy marketing and logistics organization. Staffed with energy experts averaging 25 years in the industry and offices located across North America, UET continues to move the needle forward in renewable and sustainable energy practices. For more information about UET, their services, and green energy efforts, visit https://www.unitedenergytrading.com