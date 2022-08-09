Orchard Audio to Present at Speakerfest in Phoenix, AZ on 08/27/2022

Orchard Audio, LLC (www.orchardaudio.com) is proud to announce that it will be present at the 2022 Speakerfest in Phoenix, AZ.

Orchard Audio will have three audio demo setups at the event.

(1) Floor standing speakers (ELAC Uni-Fi Reference UFR52), driven by the Starkrimson® Stereo Ultra amplifier with the PecanPi® Streamer as the source.

(2) Bookshelf speakers (ELAC Uni-Fi Reference UBR62), driven by the Starkrimson® Mono amplifiers with the PecanPi Streamer as the source.

(3) Headphone listening station with the PecanPi® Streamer as both headphone amp and the source. Attendees may bring their headphones to use.

Starkrimson amps are fully analog state-of-the-art gallium nitride (GaN) audio power amplifiers that were conceptualized to provide the listener with a truly life-like musical experience, presented with every significant detail intact. GaN technology enables has the following benefits, less harshness, cleaner highs, better transparency, and higher detail. In addition to using GaN transistors, Starkrimson amps use my proprietary dual feedback modulator keeping the amplifier fully balanced from input to output.

The PecanPi Steamer is an ultra-high performance networked music player that combines a streamer, DAC, and headphone amplifier into a single device. The PecanPi DAC brings studio-quality sound to your home. It can be connected to any existing stereo amplifier, preamplifier, receiver as well as headphones.

Speakerfest is hosted by the Arizona Audio Video Club and takes place at:

Fountain Hill Community Center

13001 N La Montana Dr.

Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Time: 10am to 4pm.

Orchard Audio will be set up in the Computer room.

RSVP on the event’s FB page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/823742181943446/

ELAC is proud to support Arizona AVClub.

About Orchard Audio, LLC

Orchard Audio believes that listening should be an experience. With a range of expertly designed, high-performance DACs, streamers, and amplifiers, customers can elevate the sound in their home theater, listening room, or recording studio. As passionate music lovers, we know how important your music is to you — that’s why each of our products is handcrafted in the US with you in mind.

www.twitter.com/orchardaudio

www.facebook.com/orchardaudio

www.instagram.com/orchardaudio

www.linkedin.com/company/orchard-audio-llc