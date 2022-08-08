Ravenark Breaking News, New Web Launch, New Aluminum Boat Build Update

Ravenark Aluminum Boats announces a new website at www.ravenark.com.

Furthermore the company announces major progress on the Ravenark Bootlegger 25 aluminum sportfishing boat. Pictures can be found on the companies website, Facebook page, and Instagram.

In details, the boat is as follow;

Type of Boat: Aluminum Monohull Pilothouse

Year of Model: 2023 Model year advances in July

Boat Manufacturer: Z.Nautical Boatworks inhouse Made in USA

Design Length: 25 feet

Design Beam: 8 feet 6 inches

Propulsion: Minimum Single 175hp, up to twin outboards, of maximum 500pounds each.

Hull Plate Alloy: Aluminum 5086H116 (.250 quarter-inch)

Hull Side Alloy: Aluminum 5052H32 (.360 three-sixteenths-inch)

Cabin Configuration: Two chairs, two benches, or combination of cabinets.

Class Rules: Exceeds ABYC & A1 HSNC

Purpose of Vessel: Rough water near coastal, adventure, fishing, tuna, patrol, pursuit.

Build Type: New build prototype on proven hull (below the waterline) design.

Sell Status: Factory Demo Program Options

Stocking Dealer Inquiries Welcome.