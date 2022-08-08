Cheryl Perets Earns Executive Club Status

Realtor Cheryl Perets of RE/MAX Alliance Group has received the celebrated RE/MAX Executive Club Individual Award for 2021, which honors high-achieving real estate agents for their service to buyers and sellers during the year.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized for my commitment to my clients, the industry and the community,” said Perets. “Listening to my clients’ needs and wants is a top priority, and each client receives my devoted attention. I pride myself on a strong work ethic of trust, knowledge, diligence and professionalism while adding a little humor on the side to ease any stress. My goal is to turn a house into a home.”

Perets has eight years of real estate experience in the Tampa Bay area. She is based in the South Tampa office at 1001 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33629, and can be reached at (813) 625-0382 or peret 211@aol.com.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.