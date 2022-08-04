Marketing and Professional Communications Degrees Now Offered by Husson University Online

Helping brands and organizations grow and innovate takes a specialized skill set grounded in communications. In an effort to help busy professionals obtain the skill sets they need to succeed, Husson University Online announced today that they have launched two new marketing/communications degrees.

“According to Investopedia, marketing refers to the activities a company or organization ‘undertakes to promote the buying or selling of a product or service. Marketing includes advertising, selling, and delivering products to consumers or other businesses,” said Dr. David Rogers, the director of online and distance education at Husson University Online. “To gain expertise in this area, professionals need to have an in-depth understanding of digital marketing, social media, advertising and public relations. Our online Bachelor of Science in marketing degree can provide students with the knowledge they need to be successful in this career field.”

Husson’s fully online undergraduate degree program in marketing can help students become well-rounded, cross-functional marketing professionals. As part of the degree program, students will learn about graphic design, website design and development, writing, photography, market research, video production and more. To learn more about Husson University Online’s Bachelor of Science in marketing program, visit https://www.husson.edu/online/online-degrees/bachelor-of-science-in-marketing.

Husson has also launched a new online Bachelor of Science in professional communications degree. This degree is designed to provide students with the skills and confidence they need to convey information and ideas creatively, persuasively and ethically in a professional environment. The curriculum focuses on public relations, social media and advertising. Students will learn from experts how to write professionally, create effective messages and distribute them to target audiences.

“This degree program is designed to work in concert with our online certificate programs,” said Dr. Adam Crowley, a professor in Husson University’s College of Science and Humanities. “After taking core and elective courses in English, journalism, crisis management, public relations and creative writing, students can enhance their degrees by completing certificates in diversity, equity and inclusion; business, or sales.”

To learn more about Husson University Online’s Bachelor of Science in professional communications degree, go to https://www.husson.edu/online/online-degrees/bachelor-of-science-in-professional-communications.

Husson University Online offers career-focused certificate and degree programs for business, nursing, public health, psychology, technology and more. Ninety-six percent of Husson students are employed or in graduate school within a year of graduation. To learn more about online certificates, bachelor’s and master’s programs offered by Husson University Online, visit https://online.husson.edu.