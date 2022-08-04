Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of “Travels in Greylight: A Widow’s Lone Journeys,” by Shellie Watts

About “Travels in Greylight: A widow’s lone journeys”

When the author’s husband died suddenly and unexpectedly, her life was thrown into turmoil.

As a relatively young widow faced with the possibility of many years alone, she had to cope with his loss, the sale of their home, and the ongoing devastation to her confidence, identity and self-esteem.

Beset with anxiety and sadness, she resolved that she must find a way out of the grey wasteland she now inhabited.

This is her story of that way out – a decision – to always have something to look forward to, and new experiences to anticipate.

Through travel at home and abroad, alone, she would confront her fears, challenge her preconceptions – coach trips; singles’ holidays – and discover the good and bad experiences of the lone traveller; the difficulties and rewards.

Aware that many people, and especially women, are in a similar situation, she has included advice and ideas to help inspire confidence to venture forth and discover that a holiday alone can be enjoyable and beneficial despite the challenges.

This work is available worldwide via Amazon:

Paperback (112 pages)

Dimensions 14.0 x 0.7 x 21.69 cm

ISBN-13 9781800943605

Kindle eBook ASIN B0B5ZV73CW

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TIG

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022

