Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of “Hair Harvest: a Story About Empowerment, Pride, Appreciation, Love and Family,” by Semona Nash

This story is about a young girl called Micha who is playful and inquisitive. Her Mum and Dad nurture and care for her with all their hearts.

They teach Micha how important it is to keep her hair healthy, especially Afro-textured hair.

Hair Harvest aims to build awareness and appreciation of Afro-textured hair as well as pride and empowerment.

Paperback (34 pages)

Dimensions 21.6 x 0.2 x 27.9 cm

ISBN-13 9781800943544

Kindle eBook ASIN B0B6D6KMM7

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/HAIRHARVEST

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022

About Michael Terence Publishing – Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

