Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of “Dear Marco: A Memoir of Addiction, Family Secrets, Joy, Love and Loss,” by Michelle Martinez

About “Dear Marco”:

A gentle, loving husband and doting father, a hilarious showman, making it all up as he goes along, winging it in the world of high finance, keeping his true genius in the shadows. More than a memoir of an extraordinary marriage, this book is a love letter to a complex, vulnerable, talented man who could have been a concert violinist, a classical pianist, an accomplished composer but whose insecurities about his origins destroy all confidence in creativity and send him spiralling into an addiction to alcohol, which he frequently overcomes to the joy and applause of his loyal supporters.

Told by his wife, Michelle, the story is not only a record of her husband’s on-off alcohol abuse but of her own reactions, innermost fears and constant efforts to help him battle it and at times her desire to escape from it. She gives us the inside story of a beautiful love affair, a successful marriage filled with humour and laughter under increasing threat from an enemy no one seems able to control. The journey embraces their passion for France and the final move to a new life where all must be resolved.

This work is available worldwide via Amazon:

Paperback (390 pages)

Dimensions 15.2 x 2.5 x 22.9 cm

ISBN-13 9781800943346 / 9781800943773

Kindle eBook ASIN B09ZJ8GDM7

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DEARMARCO

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022

About the Author

Michelle Martinez was born in 1961 and grew up in Ollerton, a coal-mining village in North Nottinghamshire. After a long career in investment banking, she spent several years working for a children’s charity before moving to France where she now runs a successful chambres d’hôtes. Dear Marco is her first book.

Follow Michelle at www.michellemartinezauthor.com

