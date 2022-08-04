Hong Kong – SCS speaks on children receiving COVID-19 vaccination (with photos/videos)

SCS speaks on children receiving COVID-19 vaccination (with photos/videos) **************************************************************************



Following is the transcript of remarks by the Secretary for the Civil Service, Mrs Ingrid Yeung, at a media session after viewing the vaccination of children at a kindergarten-cum-child care centre in To Kwa Wan this morning (August 4):







Reporter: Secretary, what do you think of parents’ response on the vaccination so far? How many have already signed up through the online system, and also what’s the progress on providing the BioNTech vaccine for children?







Secretary for the Civil Service: I am actually quite encouraged by the response of parents today. For the first half hour since today’s opening of the booking system, there have been 150 bookings made for infants between 6 months old and 3 years old already, and there have been kindergartens lining up for outreach service for children in the next week. So I am quite encouraged actually, and I believe in the days to come there will be more parents arranging the vaccination of their children.







Reporter: And what’s the progress on the BioNTech vaccine discussion?







Secretary for the Civil Service: The Health Bureau is now discussing with the company producing the vaccine. We are in discussion. So I believe the Health Bureau colleagues will be diligently pursuing.







(Please also refer to the Chinese portion of the transcript.)

