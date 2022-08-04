Podcast created by Jillian Clare inks exclusive deal with Realm

Thanks For Coming In joins the Realm family as the podcast approaches 100 episodes

LOS ANGELES – Aug. 3, 2022 – PRLog — Whimsical Entertainment, an eclectic production company for films and new media helmed by actress/producer Jillian Clare, today announced an exclusive distribution deal with Realm for the podcast Thanks For Coming In. Created during the early days of the global pandemic from her home studio, the podcast is the brainchild of Clare who also hosts the weekly interview show. Each episode features a new guest who shares an audition story – sometimes sad, sometimes funny, and sometimes it’s the one big role that got away

With nearly 100 episodes in the can and released, Clare, a veteran of more than two decades in the entertainment industry as an actor, director and producer, shared her insight on penning the deal with Realm. “I’m so excited to be joining the Realm family of content creators! I am someone who always needs to be doing something, and this podcast really helped me through the lock down. I love that I get to talk to old and new friends every week and I’m so happy that listeners have been having as much fun as I have!” She concluded “Realm is an incredible company and I couldn’t ask for a better home for the show.”

Nicole Kreutter, Realm’s Studio Operations Manager, said: “We are so excited to welcome Thanks for Coming In and Jillian Clare to our growing roster of independent podcasts. Jillian’s thoughtful discussions with fellow actors every episode aligns perfectly with Realm’s goal to share diverse stories with our listeners. We are looking forward to introducing these stories to a new audience.”

Listen to Thanks For Coming In via the Realm network: http://thanksforcominginpodcast.com

About Whimsical Entertainment:

Whimsical Entertainment is a production company founded by veteran actress and producer Jillian Clare. The goal of Whimsical Entertainment is to turn passion into vision and bring stories to life that are refreshing, eclectic, and exciting for audiences everywhere.

About Realm:

Realm is the world’s largest independent scripted podcast network with more shows in the top charts than any competitor. In the last year, nearly 90% of Realm shows have reached the top 100 most popular fiction podcasts in the US, with more than 25% reaching the top 10. Realm’s slate is anchored by #1 hit fiction podcasts and fan favorites like the Webby winner IF I GO MISSING THE WITCHES DID IT starring Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe, Ambie-nominee ORPHAN BLACK: THE NEXT CHAPTER starring Emmy-winner Tatiana Maslany, MARIGOLD BREACH starring Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto; OUTLIERS narrated by Rory Culkin; BLACK FRIDAY with Fred Armisen; and MEMORY LANE written by “Pretty Little Liars” creator and New York Times best selling author Sara Shepard. In Summer 2022, Maslany reunites with Realm as Executive Producer and star of the forthcoming dark comedy POWER TRIP.

Co-founded by former Penguin Random House executive Molly Barton and former Obama Administration Dept of Justice lawyer Julian Yap, Realm shows are available as podcasts everywhere, and on the Realm app, awarded “Best of the Year” by Apple. Follow Realm for updates on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. For more information, please visit https://www.realm.fm/ .