AI LA to Host The Largest Rooftop Gala in Conjunction with LA Tech Week to Support AI Literacy, Climate, and Health Equity

AI LA Community, Inc (AI LA) will produce the first Fun for Funds Festival (FFFF), a rooftop gala in conjunction with LA Tech Week, held at the Plug and Play Tech Center in Downtown LA on August 18th. Boasting the largest rooftop in North America, the venue will be host to a first-of-its-kind edutainment experience.

Using generative AI art, storytelling, and visual production, FFFF will promote diversity in STEAM and showcase Health & Climate related challenges specific to the five districts in LA County. Biomedical engineer turned media personality, Megan Pormer, will serve as event emcee, guiding attendees through the 5 hour immersive event. Activations & activities will include:

VIP reception with special guest talks, all-you-can-eat tacos, open bar, auction, DJs, and LED cubed monoliths displaying original generative AI visualizations produced as a collaboration between AI LA x Ouchhh Studio, a pioneer of data paintings & sculptures, focusing on: Accessibility, Environment, Housing, Racial Equity, and Health Access.

Ten limited-edition generative AI data sculptures will be minted as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to support AI LA’s non-profit initiatives for AI literacy and open innovation to solve climate and health-related challenges.

AI LA wrangled data and developed micro-narratives in collaboration with world-renowned Turkish generative AI artists at Ouchhh Studio and VFX production 3500Kelvin to produce this one-of-a-kind experience. VIP attendees will get access to a Nineteen Eighty-Four, George Orwell-themed exhibit by Media Pollution.

“This is the most ambitious project we have ever executed, involving multiple collaborators including a data wrangler, narrative designer, generative AI artists, and VFX production” said AI LA Executive Director Todd Terrazas. “It’s an honor to be included in LA Tech Week to show the world why LA is a global leader in innovation, responsible technology, and entrepreneurship. As Marc Andreesen says, ‘It’s time to build!’”

The event is open to AI practitioners and the general public, and tickets can be purchased online use promo code: LATECHWEEK for $50 off. Interested parties can also provide items for auction and become a fundraiser by clicking on the “Become a fundraiser” option.

Attendees have the option to take a personality assessment by LikeMinded.AI to be matched with other like-minded individuals.

About AI LA

Artificial Intelligence Los Angeles (AI LA) is a public benefit 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics) communities of the Greater Los Angeles area. AI LA’s mission is to catalyze innovation through education, conversation, and collaboration.

AI LA’s dedicated community of over 8,000 members explores the impacts that artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and other emerging technologies have on humanity. For more information, visit https://www.joinai.la

About Plug and Play Tech Center

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/.