Kaye Com PR & Marketing Wins Its Ninth Bernays Award for PR Excellence: 2022 Special Even

Kcom Pr 2022bernaysaward Bonniekaye With Jonkaye

BOCA RATON, Fla. – July 28, 2022 – PRLog — Capping off 25 years of making indelible impacts and imprints in South Florida for its clients, Kaye Communications (KCOM-PR) has won a coveted Gold Coast Public Relations Council (GCPRC) 2022 Bernays Award for PR Excellence for Best Special Event. The firm was recognized for its event ideation, strategy, production, community relations and media relations for the sold-out inaugural Moms & Pups Bark & Brunch “fun, fan and fund” raiser to benefit Tri-County Animal Rescue’s “Together Fur-ever” Medical Fund.

This is KCOM-PR’s ninth Bernays Award, named for the father of Public Relations Edward Bernays. Last year KCOM-PR was the only Palm Beach County entity to receive a 2021 Bernays Award; the firm won in the Best PR Campaign by a Small Company/Firm category for its conception and activating its “The New Way to Club” brand reinvention and repositioning campaign for Boca Lago Golf & Country Club.

GCPRC is the largest independent organization in South Florida of PR, marketing and communications professionals from Palm Beach, Broward, Martin and Dade counties. The Bernays Award judges panel annually consisted of journalists and former and current PR executives. To ensure impartiality, none were members of the GCPRC.

“The stature of the others in the special events nomination category this year made the win so much more coveted,” shared KCOM-PR Founder, President & Chief Strategist, sharing that contenders were the City of Boynton Beach, Discover the Palm Beaches and the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, Palm Beach Civic Association and Palm Tran. “Their achievements too were stellar, so being on the slate with these public entities and then winning was even more gratifying.”

Special Event Focused Attention on Little Known Covid-Related

Community Wellness Need

With so many other Covid nonprofit needs taking priority at the time for 15+ months with extensive media attention, TCAR needed to create a news-generating springboard fundraiser from which to amplify awareness of yet another vulnerable population. These were families of pets who were desperately in need of vet care, but were financially forced to neglect care that could, if not treated, lead to unnecessary pain, death or gut-wrenching pet surrenders.

As Covid restrictions reduced, people were starting to look forward to getting out again within safe “feel good, do good” environments to socialize and support community needs. Thus, within a rapid six-week timeframe and in strict adherence to CDC guidelines, KCOM-PR conceptualized, branded, introduced, promoted and produced the inaugural Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch,” serving up “The Perfect Afternoon for Dining ‘With and For’ Dogs.”

Positioned as a news-generating kick-off for Mother’s Day week, more than 125 paw-loving advocates and dozens of pups enjoyed a joyful open-air, courtyard brunch and themed festivities to celebrate pup rescue moms and raise funds. These included live music, free-flowing Bloody Mary and Bellini Bars, a doggie treat buffet, Mom & Pooch Photo Station, Mother’s Day boutique gift shopping, silent auction, “KARMA Luxury Weekend” Chance- to-Win, pampering swag bags with donated items from Saks Fifth Avenue, Green Roads CBD and Protect My Shoes as well as pet grooming kits, purse hangers and pairs of pup-themed socks.

High-profile Boca Raton Pup Rescue Moms Marta Batmasian, Andrea Kline and Constance Scott who have long-advocated for TCAR were honored. A host committee of well-connected Boca residents was recruited to help share the event, mission and Chance to Win ticket sales with their closest circles. Pup Star Host terrier Tamar Batmasian welcomed guests. When reaching out to sponsors and donors, we created various levels of themed sponsor categories: “Paws Up” Red Carpet, “Pet Protector” (ADT), “Tail-wagging” Valet, “Bark” Bars, “Pupolicious Décor” and annual Healing Clinic Kennel dedications.

Exceeding all its messaging, “fun, fan and fund” raising and awareness goals, the first-time event helped heal and save the lives of the most vulnerable, zero surrenders of pets treated, increased Medical Fund resources to serve 53 families. The event secured and engaged new donor and sponsorship relationships, laid the foundation for establishment of a formidable new branded annual TCAR fundraiser and increased media coverage about TCAR, its non-rescue services at its Pet Clinic, its Medical Fund and how the nonprofit helps support the financially challenged within the community it serves.

A Ninth Bernays Win Caps off 25th Anniversary Commemoration of KCOM-PR

In addition to being presented the GCPRC win this year, KCOM-PR has won Bernays Awards for the following projects and campaigns on behalf of business and nonprofit organizations:

Bernays PR Star Award (https://kcompr.com/ south-florida- headquartered- seriously-…) : Presented by the GCPRC president for best overall and long-standing excellence for “building a solid reputation for serving a variety of business, lifestyle and nonprofit clients over the years.”

(https://kcompr.com/ south-florida- headquartered- seriously-…) Presented by the GCPRC president for best overall and long-standing excellence for “building a solid reputation for serving a variety of business, lifestyle and nonprofit clients over the years.” Best PR Campaign by a Small Company/Firm (https://vimeo.com/ 583553247): “The New Way to Club” brand and marketing reinvention campaign for Boca Lago Golf & Country Club, a private equity membership country club that was transitioning to a non-equity private club membership by following Club acquisition by an independent owner.

(https://vimeo.com/ 583553247): marketing reinvention campaign for Boca Lago Golf & Country Club, a private equity membership country club that was transitioning to a non-equity private club membership by following Club acquisition by an independent owner. Best PR Campaign by a Small Company/Firm (https://kcompr.com/ kaye-communications- pr-marketing- receives-two- industry-honors- seventh-bernays- award-for-pr- excellence-hero- in-medicine- by-palm-beach- county-medical- society/) : Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County’s Women Build, a women-exclusive “Sisterhood of the Pink Hard Hat” experiential “fan and fund” raiser.

(https://kcompr.com/ kaye-communications- pr-marketing- receives-two- industry-honors- seventh-bernays- award-for-pr- excellence-hero- in-medicine- by-palm-beach- county-medical- society/) County’s Women Build, a women-exclusive “Sisterhood of the Pink Hard Hat” experiential “fan and fund” raiser. Best PR Campaign by a Small Company/Firm (https://kcompr.com/ broken-sound- clubs-bee-positive- now-initiative- debuts-with- a-hive-full- of-bee-lovin- activities-this- september-to- encourage-boca- residents-and- businesses-to- bee-smart/) : BEE Positive Nowä campaign for Broken Sound Club , a 5-Star Platinum Club of America private club and internationally respected sustainability leader.

(https://kcompr.com/ broken-sound- clubs-bee-positive- now-initiative- debuts-with- a-hive-full- of-bee-lovin- activities-this- september-to- encourage-boca- residents-and- businesses-to- bee-smart/) , a 5-Star Platinum Club of America private club and internationally respected sustainability leader. Best Special Event (https://kcompr.com/ rotary-club- downtown-boca- raton-earns- bernays-award- for-best-special- event-inaugurating- a-new-boca-raton- mayors-ball- tradition/): Inaugural Boca Raton Mayors Ball presented by the Rotary Club

Downtown Boca Raton (conceived and produced pro bono by KCOM-PR) to benefit the health and wellness needs of Boca Raton’s nonprofits.

Nonprofit/Charity Project or Campaign (https://kcompr.com/ kaye-communications- inc-presented- 2016-bernays- award-for-pr- marketing-excellence- for-the-great- doggie-dine- out-paws-fest/) (Budget under $100,000): The Great Doggie Dine-Out & Paws Fest “peeps and pups” event to raise “fans and funds” to benefit client Tri-County Animal Rescue (TCAR).

(https://kcompr.com/ kaye-communications- inc-presented- 2016-bernays- award-for-pr- marketing-excellence- for-the-great- doggie-dine- out-paws-fest/) Dine-Out & Paws Fest “peeps and pups” event to raise “fans and funds” to benefit client Tri-County Animal Rescue (TCAR). Best Project on Behalf of a Nonprofit Organization (https://kcompr.com/ south-florida- headquartered- seriously-strategic- kaye-communications- wins-two-coveted- bernays-awards- that-honor-excellence- in-pr-marketing/): “Our Legend, Her Legacy”: Countess de Hoernle’s100th Birthday Gala and Community Celebration presented by the Order of St. John to benefit five area nonprofits selected by the Countess.

(https://kcompr.com/ south-florida- headquartered- seriously-strategic- kaye-communications- wins-two-coveted- bernays-awards- that-honor-excellence- in-pr-marketing/): Countess de Hoernle’s100th Birthday Gala and Community Celebration presented by the Order of St. John to benefit five area nonprofits selected by the Countess. Best PR Campaign by a Large Company or Firm (https://kcompr.com/ kaye-communications- inc-wins-bernays- award-for-100- hamburger-news- media-campaign/): The $100 Hamburger campaign to debut the Old Homestead Steakhouse at the Boca Raton Resort & Club that benefited Make-a-Wish Foundation; achieving $1.7 million in broadcast coverage alone within the first 48 hours of debut.

KCOM-PR is an award-winning South Florida-headquartered integrated marketing and public relations firm based in Boca Raton that provides “seriously strategic” integrated communications counsel develops authentic original content and implements market-relevant multi-audience programs, initiatives and campaigns for regional and national B2B, consumer brands in a variety of industries with demonstrated expertise in public/private partnerships. To achieve success, KCOM-PR provides “think tank” insights, ideation and media relations interface to create news-generating opportunities and engaging events to increase brand awareness and education, media/influencer storytelling, alliance-building, grassroots interfacing and impactful community relations imprints.

The firm, celebrating 25+ years of client impacts and imprints, is located at 980 North Federal Highway, Suite 110, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, call (561) 392-5166, visit www.kcompr.com, or email SmartStrategiesStart@ kcompr.com.