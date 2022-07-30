Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Distributes Grant Funds to 20 Nonprofits at Friday Club Luncheon

Monies distributed benefitted nonprofits health and wellness needs through the Club’s SAS Grant Program

By: Kaye Communcations, Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla. – July 28, 2022 – PRLog — Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton presents 20 nonprofits with Service Above Self Grant funding at the Club’s weekly membership luncheon meeting to support the organizations’ health and wellness needs for those in their service community.

During the weekly luncheon, now under newly installed 2022-2023 President Jeff Weber, each nonprofit was presented their donation and asked to speak about their organizations and how the grant monies will be used. Some grants included the various missions such as support for children with special needs

bereavement counseling, healthcare screenings, respite for caregiving youth, day of fun for children with disabilities and back to school backpacks and much more all health and wellness related.

The nonprofits that attended included:

Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, Inc. /AVDA

American Association Caregiving Youth- AACY

American Disabilities Foundation (Boating and Beach Bash)

Best Foot Forward

Boca Helping Hands

Faulk Center For Counseling

Florence Fuller Development Centers

Habitat for Humanity South Palm Beach County

JARC

Adolph & Rose Levis JCC

Unicorn Foundation

Tomorrows Rainbow

Boca Raton Society for the Disabled, INC. DBA- Twin Palms Center for The Disabled

City House

Propel

Spirit of Giving

Sweet Dream Makers

Kidsafe

YMCA South Palm Beach County

Those unable to attend but will also be receiving funds are:

Kindness Matters

“The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton is pleased to be fulfill requests made to the Club’s ‘Service Above Self’ Grant program funded by the proceeds from our Club’s Sixth Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball held last November,” said David Eltringham, 2021-2022 president of the RCDBR Fund Board. “Now, more than ever, the demand to support the health and wellness of our community’s nonprofits is at a record high, and I am excited to have the opportunity to co-chair the Seventh Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball Fundraiser with Club Member Rosie Inguanzo Martin on Saturday, November 12, 2022 to continue our grant mission.”

About Rotary Downtown Boca Raton

The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self”. The award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit’s purpose is to make a difference in the community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces and promotes integrity, fellowship, and trust. The RCDBR is one of 34,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries connecting 1.4 million Rotarians around the globe.

The Club this year will be presenting its Seventh Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball on Saturday, November 12, 2022, raising funds for local non-profits’ health and wellness initiatives the Honor Your Doctor Luncheon was founded by Honorary Rotarian Helen M. Babione. Approaching its 25th year, this event has recognized physician leadership and excellence while raising scholarship monies for students at Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University, students at the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing at Florida Atlantic University, healthcare students at Lynn University and Palm Beach State College.

For sponsorship and underwriting opportunities as well as ticket reservations (available September 1) for the Boca Raton Mayors Ball, visit www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org or contact Jon Kaye at 561-392-5166, email mayorsball@rotarydowntownbocaraton.org