Live Out Loud & Take Up Space is more than an empowering book title —It’s a way of life!

Tampa Bay-based entreprenuer and author releases a new book to help others amplify their voices and pursue their passion with boldness

Live Out Loud & Take Up Space!

TAMPA, Fla. – July 27, 2022 – PRLog — Author and PR professional, Tawanna Chamberlain, has a new book out which was written to offer inspiration and motivation to those who are striving towards next-level success, personally and professionally. In her book, Live Out Loud and Take Up Space, Chamberlain provides a plethora of practical tips and unique techniques that can be used to help the reader achieve substantive success in their lives by making small changes to their day-to-day routines.

“This book was truly a labor of love. There were so many obstacles thrown my way as I was trying to complete it—and there were many times when I just wanted to halt the process altogether; But I knew that if I wanted to truly inspire people, I would have to be able to practice what I preached. So, in spite of encountering many challenges along the way, I stayed the course. I finished my book, and I accomplished my goal! My sincere hope is that someone will read this book and be inspired to stand taller, live bolder and dream bigger!”, stated Tawanna.

Live Out Loud & Take Up Space is a guidebook for anyone who is seeking to approach life in a more intentional, purposeful way. The salient purpose of this book is to provide the reader with practical tips regarding how to become a more effective communicator– and how to pursue their passion with boldness. It’s time out for playing small!This book is not for people who are accustomed to playing it safe, coloring in the lines or staying in their comfort zones. “Live Out Loud & Take Up Space” was written for people who are ready to emerge from the status quo in a powerfully bold way.

Not to be confused with your typical ‘self-help’ book, Live Out Loud & Take Up Space is chock full of unique techniques, proven strategies, and motivational methods that will teach you how to leverage your value and get what you want out of life.That being said, it’s time for YOU to Live Out Loud and Take Up Space!

“At the end of the day, I want the reader to feel empowered to step out into the world in a more prominent way. If one person out there—just one— is inspired to [unapologetically] advocate for themselves then my mission has been accomplished. My intention for writing this book was to create a spark in someone, that would ultimately ignite a fire—which would propel them to emerge as the best, most expansive version of themselves!”, said Tawanna.

You can order your very own copy of “Live Out Loud and Take Up Space” via Amazon. Click this link https://a.co/ d/5RZ4wdR to snag the paperback version of this small, yet impactful gem today!

For general information about this transformative book, visit www.ThePoshPublicist.com. You can also order a digital copy of the book on the website. Connect with Tawanna on IG: @ThePoshPublicist.