Diana Lainey Releases New Contemporary Christian Romance



When their finances go from pitiful to prosperous overnight, it seems impossibly convenient to Courtney – who has been the breadwinner until now.





Where is her boyfriend’s money coming from?





More disheartening, even with abundant funds, Kevin still won’t contribute to the household bills and even forces Courtney, Amanda and Josh to move out of their home and into an apartment in a nefarious part of town.





Courtney finds herself in trouble without a job, and with no hope of making a husband out of Kevin.





Then a good friend from her Christian past strides back into her life.





A friends-to-lovers ongoing Christian Romance series, where faith in God illuminates the path to true love.





Book Information:



The Armor of God Part 1



Into His Love Filled Hands Series



By Diana Lainey



Publisher: Bright Light Publishing



Published: June 19 2022



ASIN: B0B4JHMT5C



Genre: Contemporary Christian Romance





About the Author:



Diana Lainey began the Into His Love Filled Hands Series after leaving her boyfriend of several years. It was during the editing phase that she had her own miraculous meeting with God and Jesus! Since then, she has found boundless joy and comfort in praising the Lord and simply just being in the presence of His Glory. Her own story is much like Courtneys and so continues to be inspired by it, and by God, as He continues to provide the path of healing to Diana and her two children in their current home with family in Australia. By purchasing this book, you are not only helping Diana to rebuild her life after struggling in a relationship with an addicted partner you are also supporting her dream of opening a charity that improves lives globally through community mental health initiatives.





Dianas love of storytelling has created not only this series, but an apparel brand that spreads the Gospel. Since discovering through Into His Love Filled Hands that she could wear the Armor of God, she decided she would do it with pride and is currently typing this bio while wearing her favorite Armor of God pink sweater and printed leggings!





Contact Information:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Diana-Lainey-Christian-Contemporary-Romance-110007578372757



Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com.au/publishingbrightlight/



BookBuzz: https://book-buzz.net/book/the-armor-of-god-part-1/





Purchase Links:



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B4JHMT5C

###