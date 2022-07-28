



Government endeavoured promotion of technical education across the country by establishing various Institutes of National Importance that includes 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 25 India Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 1 Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, 1 Indian Institute of Science (IISc, Bengaluru), 4 National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTRs) ,7 Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) etc.





For ensuring high standards of teaching in professional technical education, All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has been established by the Government as a statutory autonomous body for regulating and guiding the engineering colleges /technical institutes in Government and Private Sphere. To enhance the level of professional technical education in the country, AICTE is implementing a number of initiatives such as (i) preparation of outcome based model curriculum and mandatory internship (ii) exam reforms to assess the learning outcomes (iii) perspective plan to encourage new and emerging fields with high employment potential (iv) teachers training for enhancing core skills (v) industry readiness cell in each institute and mandatory signing of at least five (5) MoUs with Industry (vi) accreditation of courses to improve quality education (vii) start-up initiatives (viii) Smart India Hackathon to encourage innovations (ix) mandatory induction programme for students / career counselling etc.





Further, various schemes such as Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF), Uchchatar Avishkar Yojana (UAY), Start-up India Initiative for Higher Education Institutions (SIIHEI), Impacting Research Innovation and Technology (IMPRINT), Impactful Policy Research in Social Science (IMPRESS), Scheme for Trans-Disciplinary Research for India’s Developing Economy (STRIDE), Global Initiative of Academic Network (GIAN), Scheme for promotion of Research and Academic Collaboration (SPARC), National Initiative for Design Innovation (NIDI), Scheme for Transformational and Advanced Research in Sciences (STARS) etc. are implemented in the Ministry of Education for promotion of technical education and research ecosystem in Higher Education Institutes.





The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.





*****





MJPS/AK













(Release ID: 1845454)

Visitor Counter : 353











Read this release in:







Urdu













