Digital education tools

DIKSHA the nation’s digital infrastructure for providing quality e-content for school education in states/UTs and QR coded Energized Textbooks for all grades (one nation, one digital platform). Till date (21.07.2022) DIKSHA has more than 501 crores learning sessions, more than 5,879 crore learning minutes and more than 3,825 crores page hits with more than 4.06 crore average daily page hits. A total of 2,92,178, pieces of e-contents are live on DIKSHA as on date.

One earmarked Swayam Prabha TV channel per class from 1 to 12 (one class, one channel): The same content is simulcast through YouTube and Jio channels. Till date 31,816calls were received to enquire about telecast of educational programmes through PM eVIDYA IVRS have been responded.

A total of 89,55,857 unique users and 2,83,21,959 enrollment are there on SWAYAM Portal from all over the country in various courses till July 2022.

Extensive use of Radio, Community radio and CBSE Podcast- Shiksha Vani: 3,529 pieces of curriculum-based radio programmes (Classes 1 -12) for its dissemination/ broadcast on 397 Radio Stations (11 GyanVani FM Radio Stations, 254 Community Radio Stations), 132 All India Radio stations, Podcasts on iRadio and JioSaavn Mobile apps. Till now 1,425 live programs have been broadcast on iRadio.

Special e-content for visually and hearing impaired developed on Digitally Accessible Information System (DAISY) and in sign language on NIOS website/ YouTube: In all 3,520 textbook based ISL videos recorded and 597 videos have been uploaded on DIKSHA from classes 1 to 5 . A 10,000 words ISL dictionary has been uploaded on DIKSHA. 3,474 audio books chapters uploaded on DIKSHA.





The Ministry of Education through National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had conducted a survey related to online teaching learning in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools. As per the survey, the findings revealed that about 60-70% of the participants (students, teachers, parents and school principals across KVS, NVS and CBSE shared that teaching and learning during COVID-19 period was joyful and satisfactory. About 20-30% stakeholders shared that they had difficult experience and about 10-20% said that it was burdensome for them. The details of the survey and findings are given in Chapter – 3 of the Learning Enhancement guidelines, which may be accessed at the following links:









*****





MJPS/AK









