Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam at Varanasi





A three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam was organised from 7th to 9th July 2022 at Kashi (Varanasi) on implementation of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) in the field of higher education, with the objectives to identify various approaches and methodologies to implement NEP 2020, effectively articulate the roadmap and implementation strategies, foster knowledge exchange through interdisciplinary discussions; discuss challenges being faced by educational institutions etc. In this Samagam, Vice Chancellors of Central/State/Deemed/Private Universities, Directors / Heads of Higher Educational Institutions, Principals / Faculties of Colleges, Educationists, Policy-makers etc participated. The Samagam was inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister.





In the Samagam, there were 9 sessions on the major thrust areas / themes namely (i) Multidisciplinary and Holistic Education; (ii) Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship; (iii) Governance and Capacity building of teachers for quality education; (iv) Quality, Ranking and Accreditation; (v) Digital Empowerment and Online Education; (vi) Equitable and Inclusive Education; (vii) Promotion of Indian Languages and Indian Knowledge System; (viii) Skill Development and Employability; and (ix) Internationalisation of Education. Apart from these, two exclusive sessions on sharing success stories and Best Practices of NEP 2020 Implementation were also held.





The outcomes of the Samagam include creating scope for stakeholders to come together for effective, smooth and timely implementation of NEP 2020, establishing strong linkages among various higher educational institutions, harnessing new and innovative strategies discussed in the Samagam to implement NEP 2020 and providing unique opportunities for Indian HEIs to learn, explore and execute future trends in higher education.





The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.





