Jacksonville Children’s Chorus Moving to New Downtown Headquarters

The local children’s chorus will call the brand-new VyStar downtown parking garage home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – July 26, 2022 – PRLog — A sweet sound is returning to downtown Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Children’s Chorus (JCC) will move its headquarters to VyStar Credit Union’s soon-to-be-completed Forsyth Street Parking Garage, bringing a growing program that serves hundreds of diverse Northeast Florida youth and families to the city’s core.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for the Chorus to have a state-of-the- art facility specifically designed for children and choral music. This could not have been possible without the tremendous support from VyStar and our generous donors,” said President & Artistic Director of the Jacksonville Children’s Chorus Darren Dailey, who has led the Chorus to award-winning performances on international stages since 2006.

In 2020, JCC moved from its home in downtown Jacksonville to a shared space with The Florida Ballet in Arlington. After a thorough search, the JCC is proving you can go home again — thanks to the generosity and shared vision of VyStar. The new facility will feature multiple rehearsal spaces and a safe, central location in the heart of the city. The JCC has signed a long-term lease that will enable it to offer new performances aligned with catalyzing the arts and downtown Jacksonville engagement for Northeast Florida families.

“We are excited to welcome the Jacksonville Children’s Chorus to this space and look forward to the additional energy and creativity they will bring downtown,” said VyStar President/CEO Brian Wolfburg. “When we started this project, one of the goals was to contribute to the ongoing revitalization in the area, but the added bonus of children being able to benefit from this new facility is really a dream come true.”

The Chorus is expected to begin operating in its new, nearly 6,000-square- foot location by the end of 2022. VyStar and its construction partners will complete the buildout of the structure with a floor plan designed to support retail space and unique initiatives such as choral activities.

“VyStar’s investment and support for the Chorus’ programs exemplifies its leadership’s vision and understanding that support for artistic and cultural organizations such as the Jacksonville Children’s Chorus fills a crucial role for all families in Northeast Florida,” Chair of the JCC Board of Directors and Real Estate Committee, David DeCamp said. “I am confident that this space will be the perfect long-term home for the Jacksonville Children’s Chorus, especially at the heart of the city, to be a vibrant part of Jacksonville’s efforts to elevate downtown and the arts.”

The partnership between the JCC and VyStar aligns with the credit union’s commitment to being a strong community leader that gives back to the places it calls home, while also being a trusted financial institution. VyStar’s philanthropic involvement in the arts also includes sponsorships of the Jacksonville Arts & Music School, Jacksonville Symphony, FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville, and more.

“Much of the growth we are experiencing downtown is due to impactful institutions like VyStar Credit Union and the numerous projects they are embarking on to create a better sense of community,” said CEO of Downtown Vision, Inc. Jake Gordon. “I am proud to see these two local organizations come together in a creative way to make a positive impact. The talented students who are part of the Jacksonville Children’s Chorus will enrich our entire community, and I cannot wait to hear their wonderful voices ringing through the heart of our city.”

To learn more about how you can support the new home of the world-class Jacksonville Children’s Chorus, visit jaxchildrenschorus.org/ support. Information on opportunities for youth to experience and learn about singing is also available.