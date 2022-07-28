Schemes for gifted and talented children





The Government of India under National Talent Search,awards 2000 scholarships in the country to the talented students. Government also launched Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme- ‘DHRUV’ on 10th October, 2019 at ISRO, Bengaluru with active participation & consultation of State Governments to mentor and nurture talented children to enrichtheir skills and knowledge so that they can realize their full potential and contribute to society. Under this Programme students of Science group and of Performing Arts group were selected from class 9 to 12 by an Advisory Committee headed by the PrincipalScientific Advisor in consultation with the Department of Science and Technology, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT), Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) and Sangeet Natak Akademi, Ministry of Culture.





The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Smt. Annpurna Devi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.





