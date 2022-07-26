



One hundred twelve (112) universities have offered Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) through SWAYAM Portal till June, 2022.





Educational contents are broadcasted in total 15 languages through 19 multilingual SWAYAM PRABHA TV channels.





NEP 2020 reiterates the need for standardization of Indian Sign Language (ISL), and development of National and State Curriculum materials for use by students with hearing impairment. Various initiatives are being undertaken towards serving such students by creating quality learning resources. A Total of 859 ISL videos for primary classes have already been produced which regularly telecast on PM eVIDYA DTH TV channels on 24×7 basis. These are also uploaded and disseminated on DIKSHA portal and mobile apps. Over 12,500 words ISL Dictionary (including glossary for subjects like Economics, History & Geography) developed through an MoU between National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), an autonomous body under M/o Education and Indian Sign Language Research and Training Center (a National Institute under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment) is also being disseminated to students.





The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.





*****





MJPS/AK









(Release ID: 1844729)

Visitor Counter : 808











Read this release in:







Urdu













