Ek Bhrat Shreshtha Bharat





Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme aims to celebrate cultural diversity through mutual interaction & reciprocity between people of different States and UTs so that a spirit of understanding resonates throughout the country. Every State and UT in the country is paired with another State/UT to carry out a structured engagement with one another in the spheres of language, literature, cuisine, festivals, cultural events, tourism etc. More details about the programme and activities conducted are available at https://ekbharat.gov.in/.





Under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Jharkhand is paired with Goa and has participated in activities pertaining to learning the language of paired State, online presentations/ webinars/ quiz/ painting competitions related to culture, cuisine, handicrafts, historical/ tourist places, indigenous sports, etc. More details are available at https://ekbharat.gov.in/ActivityCompleted/StatePair_Activity?StatePair=Goa%20:%20%20Jharkhand.





The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.





