2022’s ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition Featured Robert Hitt Neill’s Book

Robert Hitt Neills masterful book creation enthralled readers as it is based on a real-life love story.
Leland, MS – WEBWIRE – Monday, July 25, 2022
If the examples in The Book of Betsy were taken to heart by every married couple, there would be no need for divorce courts
The romantic book The Book of Betsy: Forever 19: With an Epilogue: Can There Be Love After Love? by Robert Hitt Neill was displayed by ReadersMagnet at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition last June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C.
This epic love story tells the authors real-life marriage to Betsy and how the couple received many blessings from God as they persevered through lifes many trials through bountiful harvests, droughts, and even the time spent in the worlds largest prison ministry.
Robert Hitt Neills wife of 55 years, Betsy, is the star of this book, a romantic love story set in the Deep South, including the Ole Miss Rebels and a National Championship football team. What was supposed to be a joyous occasion turned into a grieving moment when Betsy died within the week of their anniversary.
The book portrays author Robert Hitt Neills prolific and successful three-decade career as a writer. From writing nostalgic books, stories, articles, and columns, Neills phenomenal writing career is reflected in this love story that is set to captivate readers, warm their hearts, and keep them engaged page after page.
Get to know the authors journey and his enchanting love story. Find out now by ordering a copy of Robert Hitt Neills The Book of Betsy: Forever 19: With an Epilogue: Can There Be Love After Love? available at Christian Faith Publishing.
The Book of Betsy: Forever 19: Epilogue: Can There Be Love After Love?
Author | Robert Hitt Neill
Genre | Romance
Publisher | Christian Faith Publishing
Published date | January 2022
Book Retail Price| $36.00 hardbound & $23.00 softcover
Author
Robert Hitt Neill was raised on a Mississippi Delta plantation, was an honor student and all-state football player at Leland High then played at Ole Miss on national championship teams. There he met Betsy, a top-six beauty at a college famous for its beautiful coeds. It was love at first sight! They wed after his graduation and commissioning as a Navy Officer, and after he survived a combat tour during Vietnam, they settled on Brownspur Plantation, where he farmed but enjoyed being a closet writer for 20 years.
His first book, The Flaming Turkey, was a small press bestseller, and its sequel, Going Home, was the #2 Outdoor Book in the country. His third, all in the same year, was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. Neill rented out his land and became a writer.
The Book of Betsy is his 14th title. Another of his humor/nostalgia works, The Jakes, was also nominated for the Pulitzer, as was a newspaper series. He wrote a weekly syndicated column for 25 years, as well as thousands of magazine articles, and was listed nationally as a storyteller until a broken back curtailed his traveling.