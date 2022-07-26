2022’s ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition Featured Robert Hitt Neill’s Book

Leland, MS – WEBWIRE – Monday, July 25, 2022

The romantic book The Book of Betsy: Forever 19: With an Epilogue: Can There Be Love After Love? by Robert Hitt Neill was displayed by ReadersMagnet at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition last June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C.





This epic love story tells the authors real-life marriage to Betsy and how the couple received many blessings from God as they persevered through lifes many trials  through bountiful harvests, droughts, and even the time spent in the worlds largest prison ministry.





Robert Hitt Neills wife of 55 years, Betsy, is the star of this book, a romantic love story set in the Deep South, including the Ole Miss Rebels and a National Championship football team. What was supposed to be a joyous occasion turned into a grieving moment when Betsy died within the week of their anniversary.





The book portrays author Robert Hitt Neills prolific and successful three-decade career as a writer. From writing nostalgic books, stories, articles, and columns, Neills phenomenal writing career is reflected in this love story that is set to captivate readers, warm their hearts, and keep them engaged page after page.





Get to know the authors journey and his enchanting love story. Find out now by ordering a copy of Robert Hitt Neills The Book of Betsy: Forever 19: With an Epilogue: Can There Be Love After Love? available at Christian Faith Publishing.





Author



Robert Hitt Neill was raised on a Mississippi Delta plantation, was an honor student and all-state football player at Leland High then played at Ole Miss on national championship teams. There he met Betsy, a top-six beauty at a college famous for its beautiful coeds. It was love at first sight! They wed after his graduation and commissioning as a Navy Officer, and after he survived a combat tour during Vietnam, they settled on Brownspur Plantation, where he farmed but enjoyed being a closet writer for 20 years.





His first book, The Flaming Turkey, was a small press bestseller, and its sequel, Going Home, was the #2 Outdoor Book in the country. His third, all in the same year, was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. Neill rented out his land and became a writer.





The Book of Betsy is his 14th title. Another of his humor/nostalgia works, The Jakes, was also nominated for the Pulitzer, as was a newspaper series. He wrote a weekly syndicated column for 25 years, as well as thousands of magazine articles, and was listed nationally as a storyteller until a broken back curtailed his traveling.