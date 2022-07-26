Leticia Bufoni Just Landed 2X Guinness World Records

Jul 26, 2022 | Business

WEBWIRE



GoPro skate athlete and overall wonder woman Leticia Bufoni is being honored with TWO Guinness World Records today. Leticia will receive the honors today at the X Games Summer 2022, which are taking place in her current Southern California stomping grounds.


Leticia will be receiving the awards for:

  1. Most Womens X Games Skateboard Street Wins (5)
  2. Most Womens X Games Summer medals (12)

She also previously held a Guinness World Record for Most Wins in World Cup Skateboarding. Were beyond pumped for this well-deserved update to recognize all her hard work and accomplishments.


Congratulations Leticia, we cant wait to watch you compete this weekend!


You can follow her directly @leticiabufoni and get more info on the X Games Summer 2022 here.


And with that, well leave you with a fun fact: The most medals won in X Games winter disciplines by a female is 21 and is held by GoPro snow athlete Jamie Anderson. So Leticia is certainly in great company!