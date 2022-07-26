Eisai Listed for 21st Consecutive Year in FTSE4Good Index Series

Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the 21st consecutive year since its initial inclusion in 2002. The FTSE4Good Index Series is a global index series for socially responsible investment.

The FTSE4Good Index Series was developed by FTSE Russell to promote investment in companies that meet global environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Eisai received particularly high scores in “Corporate Governance”, “Customer Responsibility”, “Labor Standards” and “Tax Transparency”, among others. As of the end of June 2022, 1,092 companies worldwide and 224 Japanese companies were included in the FTSE4Good Developed Index Series.

Currently, in addition to the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes, another global ESG investment index, Eisai is also listed in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, the MSCI (WIN) and the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, which are ESG investment indices for Japanese stocks Japan Empowering Women Index adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

Eisai’s corporate concept is to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides to them, as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. By strengthening its ESG initiatives and increasing non-financial value, Eisai is striving to sustainably enhance corporate value based on this concept.

